Tensions Rise as Youth Congress Stages Protest at AI Summit

Bharat Rashtra Samithi Working President KT Rama Rao slammed the Indian Youth Congress's protest at the AI Summit, labeling it as a 'deplorable' display of 'petty political theatrics.' In a social media post, he warned that such protests could tarnish India's image internationally, stressing the need for appropriate venues for dissent.

Rama Rao highlighted the irony of the protest coinciding with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's address at the summit, emphasizing that political disagreements should not overshadow global stages. The Indian Youth Congress had chosen the occasion to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of compromising national identity.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sambit Patra condemned the protest, calling the Congress Party 'topless, brainless, and shameless.' He criticized Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disrupting the summit and echoed the global praise for India's efforts in organizing high-profile events, emphasizing the gravity of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)