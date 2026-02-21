Surgical Blunder Sparks Political Unrest in Kerala: Health Minister Caught in Crossfire
A political storm has erupted in Kerala following a surgical error at a government medical college. The Health Minister, Veena George, faces protests led by the Congress, accused of exploiting the incident for electoral gain. The opposition denies any wrongdoing as tensions escalate.
A political storm has erupted in poll-bound Kerala over a surgical mishap at a government medical college, placing Health Minister Veena George under scrutiny.
Congress activists have launched widespread protests against George, alleging negligence after a surgery in 2021 left a woman with an artery forceps inside her abdomen.
Both the minister and the CPI(M) have accused Congress leader V D Satheesan of orchestrating the protests, an allegation Satheesan denies amid rising tensions.