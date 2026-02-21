Left Menu

Surgical Blunder Sparks Political Unrest in Kerala: Health Minister Caught in Crossfire

A political storm has erupted in Kerala following a surgical error at a government medical college. The Health Minister, Veena George, faces protests led by the Congress, accused of exploiting the incident for electoral gain. The opposition denies any wrongdoing as tensions escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:00 IST
Surgical Blunder Sparks Political Unrest in Kerala: Health Minister Caught in Crossfire
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has erupted in poll-bound Kerala over a surgical mishap at a government medical college, placing Health Minister Veena George under scrutiny.

Congress activists have launched widespread protests against George, alleging negligence after a surgery in 2021 left a woman with an artery forceps inside her abdomen.

Both the minister and the CPI(M) have accused Congress leader V D Satheesan of orchestrating the protests, an allegation Satheesan denies amid rising tensions.

TRENDING

1
Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

 India
2
Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

 India
3
Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

 Global
4
Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

Take Solutions Revolutionizes Healthcare with Anthropic's Claude AI

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026