Vice President Radhakrishnan's Maiden Visit to Kashmir: A Historic Convocation
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Kashmir for the first time to attend the University of Kashmir's 21st Convocation. The event will see the conferment of 59,558 degrees and features notable guests, including the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister. Security measures are being intensified for the visit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-02-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 20:26 IST
- India
Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to make his inaugural visit to Kashmir next week, marking a significant milestone as he attends the 21st Convocation of the University of Kashmir.
The prestigious event, scheduled for February 26, will witness a grand ceremony at the Convocation Complex where 59,558 degrees are to be awarded.
Security in the region is being heightened to ensure the safety of the attendees, with Kashmir Police ramping up measures in anticipation of the Vice President's presence.
