Vice President Radhakrishnan's Maiden Visit to Kashmir: A Historic Convocation

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is set to make his inaugural visit to Kashmir next week, marking a significant milestone as he attends the 21st Convocation of the University of Kashmir.

The prestigious event, scheduled for February 26, will witness a grand ceremony at the Convocation Complex where 59,558 degrees are to be awarded.

Security in the region is being heightened to ensure the safety of the attendees, with Kashmir Police ramping up measures in anticipation of the Vice President's presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)