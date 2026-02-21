Left Menu

Scissors Scandal: Youth Congress Protest at Kerala Health Minister's Home

The Indian Youth Congress protested outside Kerala Health Minister Veena George's home after scissors were discovered in a patient’s abdomen from a 2018 surgery. The protest escalated as demonstrators breached the property, prompting condemnation from state officials who called the actions undemocratic and an attempt to tarnish Kerala's healthcare reputation.

The Indian Youth Congress staged a heated protest on Saturday outside the official residence of Kerala Health Minister Veena George. The demonstration came after a shocking revelation that scissors were found in a woman's abdomen, a remnant of a surgical procedure performed five years ago at Vandanam Government Medical College.

Amid high tension, a large crowd of protesters marched towards the minister's residence, breaching security measures to forcefully enter the premises. A dramatic moment unfolded as protesters placed a funeral wreath at George's doorstep, signifying their outrage over the incident.

Reacting to the events, Kerala Minister V Sivankutty condemned the protest, terming it as exceeding acceptable limits. He criticized the actions of the Youth Congress members for what he called an undemocratic act, sharply accusing the Opposition Leader VD Satheesan of orchestrating the campaign to malign the state's healthcare achievements.

