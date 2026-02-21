Justice Served After Two Decades: Life Sentence in 21-Year-Old Ballia Murder Case
A Ballia court sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for a murder committed 21 years ago. The murder, driven by rivalry, occurred in 2004, when Lallan Pandey was shot dead. The accused faced charges under multiple Indian Penal Code sections and were found guilty after thorough investigations.
- Country:
- India
In a significant legal conclusion, a Ballia court has given life imprisonment to four individuals for a 21-year-old murder case linked to an enduring rivalry. The crime dates back to November 3, 2004, when Lallan Pandey was fatally shot while on his way to a religious event.
The attack saw serious injuries to Rakesh Mishra, who attempted to save Pandey. Following a complaint by Pandey's son, charges were brought against residents Dharmendra Paswan, Omprakash Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, and Brijesh Yadav from Jagdeva Dhahi village.
The convictions under Sections 302, 307, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code were handed down by Additional District and Sessions Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari, confirming the resolve of local law enforcement in delivering justice after years of investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Govt Hosts Regional Workshop in Raipur to Strengthen AI-Driven Consumer Justice
UN Launches Social Justice Blueprint to Fight Poverty Beyond Growth
Justice Served: Unraveling a Decade of Disturbing Child Exploitation in Uttar Pradesh
Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh
Social Justice Ministry Marks World Day of Social Justice with Preamble Reading at NLU Delhi