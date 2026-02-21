Justice Served After Two Decades: Life Sentence in 21-Year-Old Ballia Murder Case

In a significant legal conclusion, a Ballia court has given life imprisonment to four individuals for a 21-year-old murder case linked to an enduring rivalry. The crime dates back to November 3, 2004, when Lallan Pandey was fatally shot while on his way to a religious event.

The attack saw serious injuries to Rakesh Mishra, who attempted to save Pandey. Following a complaint by Pandey's son, charges were brought against residents Dharmendra Paswan, Omprakash Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, and Brijesh Yadav from Jagdeva Dhahi village.

The convictions under Sections 302, 307, and 504 of the Indian Penal Code were handed down by Additional District and Sessions Judge Gyan Prakash Tiwari, confirming the resolve of local law enforcement in delivering justice after years of investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)