Urgent Measures to Combat Siltation in the Sutlej River

In a decisive effort to tackle siltation in the Sutlej River, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap has directed an urgent assessment of potential threats posed by sediment build-up. The Sunni sub-divisional magistrate has been instructed to provide a detailed report on areas of concern, enabling prompt dredging operations.

During a review meeting, officials discussed the impact of siltation on vital infrastructure such as housing, water schemes, power, and roads. A Forest Department report highlighted the grave implications for regions around the Sunni river. Measures to prevent further damage are being prioritized.

The report will also address the storage and disposal of dredged silt. The Sunni riverbanks, particularly near the suspension bridge to Karsog tehsil, are deemed sensitive, necessitating an urgent and comprehensive action plan to safeguard local communities from potential threats to their homes and livelihoods.