Left Menu

Political Turmoil Follows Tragic Baramati Plane Crash

Following the fatal Baramati plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, allegations of political conspiracy have emerged. NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar has called for an independent probe, while TDP sources fiercely deny any involvement, labeling the claims as politically motivated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:01 IST
Political Turmoil Follows Tragic Baramati Plane Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic Baramati plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has led to a political storm, with allegations surfacing about potential sabotage and calls for investigations. On January 28, the crash of a Learjet 45, owned by VSR Ventures, resulted in a significant political fallout.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and initiate an independent inquiry. Pawar's move has been met with opposition from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sources, who dismiss the claims as baseless and politically motivated, emphasizing the respect held for Ajit Pawar.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a rigorous, evidence-based investigation. The report is expected before the end of February, as concerns over conspiracy theories continue to loom. Meanwhile, the AAIB aims to provide clarity and accountability through its comprehensive probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across India

Political Clash at AI Summit: Shirtless Protests Stir Controversy Across Ind...

 India
2
Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

Tragic Loss: Delivery Rider Killed in Alleged Speeding Car Crash

 India
3
NIT Arunachal Pradesh's Convocation: Building Future Innovators for Viksit Bharat

NIT Arunachal Pradesh's Convocation: Building Future Innovators for Viksit B...

 India
4
Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

Tariff Tug-of-War: Supreme Court vs. Trump

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026