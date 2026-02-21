Political Turmoil Follows Tragic Baramati Plane Crash

The tragic Baramati plane crash that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has led to a political storm, with allegations surfacing about potential sabotage and calls for investigations. On January 28, the crash of a Learjet 45, owned by VSR Ventures, resulted in a significant political fallout.

NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu and initiate an independent inquiry. Pawar's move has been met with opposition from Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sources, who dismiss the claims as baseless and politically motivated, emphasizing the respect held for Ajit Pawar.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is conducting a rigorous, evidence-based investigation. The report is expected before the end of February, as concerns over conspiracy theories continue to loom. Meanwhile, the AAIB aims to provide clarity and accountability through its comprehensive probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)