Political Intrigue: The Sabarimala Gold Case Mystery

In a biting denunciation, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged that the arrest of the Sabarimala tantri in connection with a gold loss case was politically motivated. Addressing media on Sunday, he censured the Special Investigation Team for acting under the Chief Minister's Office directive.

According to Chennithala, the arrest of the tantri, revered by followers of Lord Ayyappa, was unwarranted and without substantial evidence, leading to 41 days of wrongful imprisonment. He indicated the action was a deliberate calculation to shift the investigative focus away from 'big shots' in the political arena.

The revered case, Chennithala suggested, was a smokescreen intended to shield figures such as Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and former minister Kadakampally Surendran. As political tensions mount, opposition forces are wielding the case as a tool to challenge the state government, fueling a vibrant debate within Kerala's political sphere.

