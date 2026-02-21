Tragic Highway Collision in Madhya Pradesh: 5 Dead, 6 Injured

A tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday on National Highway 719 in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, claiming five lives and injuring six others. According to the police, a speeding bus crashed into a van near Chhimka village, about 45 km from the district headquarters.

The accident left four occupants of the van dead on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries later in a hospital. The injured have been transferred to Gwalior for advanced medical care. Eyewitnesses reported that the van was completely mangled, trapping the passengers inside, necessitating immediate local rescue efforts.

Preliminary investigations suggest speeding as the primary cause of the accident, said the local police. Traffic was temporarily halted on the highway but has since resumed. The identities of the deceased, aged between 25 and 50, have been confirmed by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)