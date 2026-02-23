Jharkhand ULB Elections: 43 Lakh Voters Decide Fate of 6,000 Candidates

Voting is currently taking place across 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand, involving a voter base exceeding 43 lakh individuals. The polls, set under stringent security measures, will determine the fate of over 6,000 candidates.

Held across various governmental divisions, these elections include the appointment of mayors and chairpersons within nine municipal corporations, 20 nagar parishads, and 19 nagar panchayats. Among 562 experienced contenders aiming for mayor and chairperson posts, 235 are women. Additionally, 5,562 candidates, consisting of 2,727 women, vie for ward councillor positions.

The State Election Commission (SEC) has ensured meticulous arrangements, with 4,307 polling booths established, 896 of which are deemed hyper-sensitive and 2,445 identified as sensitive.