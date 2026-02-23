Left Menu

Doug Gurr Tapped to Lead UK Antitrust Regulator

Doug Gurr, former Amazon executive, has been nominated by Business Minister Peter Kyle to lead the UK's antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority. Gurr initially assumed the role on an interim basis and is set to oversee the CMA's focus on economic growth, pending parliamentary approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:43 IST
Doug Gurr Tapped to Lead UK Antitrust Regulator
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Business Minister, Peter Kyle, has selected Doug Gurr, who previously served as an Amazon executive, as the preferred choice to chair the nation's antitrust regulator, according to a government announcement on Monday.

Gurr initially stepped into the role on an interim basis last year, following the government's directive to refocus the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and other regulatory bodies towards fostering economic growth.

Subject to a parliamentary hearing, Gurr is expected to manage the CMA for the next five years, continuing efforts to enhance economic growth through regulatory oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Golf Premier League: Revolutionizing Indian Golf with USD 100 Million Commitment

Indian Golf Premier League: Revolutionizing Indian Golf with USD 100 Million...

 India
2
Blanket Politics: Row Over Religious Discrimination in Rajasthan

Blanket Politics: Row Over Religious Discrimination in Rajasthan

 India
3
France's Energy Strategy Sparks Political Conflict

France's Energy Strategy Sparks Political Conflict

 France
4
Blazing Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Cloth Market for Over a Day

Blazing Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Cloth Market for Over a Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026