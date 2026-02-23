Doug Gurr Tapped to Lead UK Antitrust Regulator

Britain's Business Minister, Peter Kyle, has selected Doug Gurr, who previously served as an Amazon executive, as the preferred choice to chair the nation's antitrust regulator, according to a government announcement on Monday.

Gurr initially stepped into the role on an interim basis last year, following the government's directive to refocus the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and other regulatory bodies towards fostering economic growth.

Subject to a parliamentary hearing, Gurr is expected to manage the CMA for the next five years, continuing efforts to enhance economic growth through regulatory oversight.

(With inputs from agencies.)