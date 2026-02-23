Doug Gurr Tapped to Lead UK Antitrust Regulator
Doug Gurr, former Amazon executive, has been nominated by Business Minister Peter Kyle to lead the UK's antitrust regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority. Gurr initially assumed the role on an interim basis and is set to oversee the CMA's focus on economic growth, pending parliamentary approval.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-02-2026 14:43 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 14:43 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Business Minister, Peter Kyle, has selected Doug Gurr, who previously served as an Amazon executive, as the preferred choice to chair the nation's antitrust regulator, according to a government announcement on Monday.
Gurr initially stepped into the role on an interim basis last year, following the government's directive to refocus the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and other regulatory bodies towards fostering economic growth.
Subject to a parliamentary hearing, Gurr is expected to manage the CMA for the next five years, continuing efforts to enhance economic growth through regulatory oversight.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reformation Plans to Address Britain's Special Education Crisis
Britain's SEND Reforms: Balancing Budget and Support
Innovative Minds: Engineering Students Revolutionize Robotics Competition
Royal Scandals and Historical Crises: Britain's Monarchy Under Siege
Post-Tariff Ruling: Britain's Trade Fortunes with the U.S.