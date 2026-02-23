Defiant Prayers Amidst Political Turmoil: The Fight for Besigye's Freedom

In a show of defiance, supporters of detained Ugandan opposition leader Kizza Besigye gathered for a prayer service at a Catholic cathedral, demanding his release from treason charges. Despite anticipation that the Kampala archbishop would lead the event, it was postponed after President Museveni's intervention, citing a need for further investigation.

With the archbishop absent, the congregation, led by Winnie Byanyima, sang hymns and prayed. Besigye, who appeared in court recently in a wheelchair, has been detained for over a year without trial amid health concerns, prompting calls for compassion and a fair trial from his advocates.

Besigye, once an ally of President Museveni, now faces treason charges carrying a potential death sentence. Allegations include plotting against Museveni's regime, though supporters argue for his health and due process. The political landscape remains tense as Museveni enters his seventh term, following an election victory contested by the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)