War of Words in Gujarat Assembly Over 150th Anniversary of Vande Mataram

The Gujarat assembly witnessed heated exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress as Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel moved a resolution to mark 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram. Accusations flew as Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi criticized Congress for historical political appeasement regarding the song.

Sanghavi alleged Congress and its past leadership had previously diluted the significance of Vande Mataram, contrasting this with BJP's view of the song as an expression of cultural nationalism. Responding to these allegations, senior Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar defended his party's historical association with the song, emphasizing its role as a revolutionary anthem during the freedom struggle.

The resolution saw unanimous support, including from AAP, as the assembly underscored the song's historical and cultural significance. On this occasion, Chief Minister Patel highlighted the importance of Vande Mataram as a symbol of devotion to Mother India, calling for national unity.

