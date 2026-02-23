Campus Clash: Unrest at Jawaharlal Nehru University Escalates
Clashes at Jawaharlal Nehru University led to injuries after protests turned violent. The administration has warned of strict action, as accusations were exchanged between JNUSU and ABVP over the violence. Academic environment protection remains a priority amidst tensions on campus.
- Country:
- India
In a night filled with tension, Jawaharlal Nehru University's campus became a battleground as clashes between student groups left several injured early Monday. The university's administration has taken a stern stance on maintaining order.
Accusations flew as the Left-led students' union and the ABVP pointed fingers at each other for inciting violence and stone-pelting during a protest-turned-violent at around 1:30 a.m. The administration, committed to protecting academic integrity, warned of severe consequences for any untoward conduct.
Amid heightened tensions, the ABVP accused Left-backed groups of targeting students in reading rooms and causing chaos. Meanwhile, JNUSU's call for a protest march, demanding leadership changes, intensified the atmosphere, with protesters feeling unsupported by the administration in their bid for dialogue.