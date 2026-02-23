Campus Clash: Unrest at Jawaharlal Nehru University Escalates

In a night filled with tension, Jawaharlal Nehru University's campus became a battleground as clashes between student groups left several injured early Monday. The university's administration has taken a stern stance on maintaining order.

Accusations flew as the Left-led students' union and the ABVP pointed fingers at each other for inciting violence and stone-pelting during a protest-turned-violent at around 1:30 a.m. The administration, committed to protecting academic integrity, warned of severe consequences for any untoward conduct.

Amid heightened tensions, the ABVP accused Left-backed groups of targeting students in reading rooms and causing chaos. Meanwhile, JNUSU's call for a protest march, demanding leadership changes, intensified the atmosphere, with protesters feeling unsupported by the administration in their bid for dialogue.