Campus Clash: Unrest at Jawaharlal Nehru University

A late-night protest at Jawaharlal Nehru University turned violent, leading to accusations between the Left-backed student groups and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad. The violence reportedly resulted in hospitalizations and heightened tensions, with both sides blaming each other. An alleged demand to close reading rooms sparked the altercation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tensions erupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University when a late-night protest escalated into violence, reportedly injuring several students. Accusations between Left-backed groups and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) added fuel to the fire.

According to Vikas Patel, ABVP's state secretary, hostility erupted when Left-backed students attacked peers in the reading rooms, allegedly locking some inside bathrooms. Patel claimed that masked assailants carried out violent acts across the campus, leading to serious injuries and hospitalizations among ABVP supporters.

Meanwhile, Vaibhav Meena, former JNUSU general secretary, countered allegations by stating that the violence was prompted by the failure of negotiations over the reading room closures during the protest. The discord followed a protest march, 'Samta Juloos,' organized by the Left-backed JNUSU, which was calling for administrative resignations and policy reversals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

