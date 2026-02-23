Left Menu

E-rickshaw Driver Shot Near Delhi's Akhada: Police Probe Underway

An e-rickshaw driver, Rajesh Paswan, suffered a gunshot wound near Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area. Police are investigating the crime, reviewing nearby CCTV footage to identify the culprits. Paswan, who is involved in previous cases, is in an unknown condition. A case has been filed under Attempt to Murder and the Arms Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 13:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, a 36-year-old e-rickshaw driver was involved in a shooting incident near an akhada in Shahbad Dairy, outer-north Delhi, according to local police. The victim, Rajesh Paswan, was rushed to the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound and has been referred to a higher medical facility for further treatment.

Paswan, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, was found to have previous legal involvements. The police were alerted to the situation when informed about a patient admitted with a gunshot injury. His medico-legal case report details a wound on the right side of his face, though the injury's nature remains under investigation.

No CCTV cameras were present at the crime scene, but authorities are reviewing footage from nearby areas to pinpoint the suspects and sequence of events. A case has been registered under Attempt to Murder and the Arms Act. Police efforts are ongoing to apprehend the assailants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

