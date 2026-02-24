Idol found 'vandalised' at temple in Hyderabad

Left Menu

An idol at the Dwimukhi Hanuman temple here was allegedly found vandalised on Tuesday, police said. Rao said in a statement that incidents of desecration and vandalism in temples and targeting Hindu festivals are posing a threat to law and order in the state.

An idol at the Dwimukhi Hanuman temple here was allegedly found vandalised on Tuesday, police said. The 'sindhoor' on the Hanuman idol was found removed, they said. A case was registered in connection with the incident and efforts are underway to identify and nab the accused. Deploring the vandalism, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao demanded tough action against the culprits. Noting that the series of ''attacks'' on idols of Gods and Goddesses in Telangana are not isolated incidents, he said they are happening as per a conspiracy against 'Sanatan Dharma'. Rao said in a statement that incidents of desecration and vandalism in temples and targeting Hindu festivals are posing a threat to law and order in the state. He accused the Congress government of ''failing'' to take action against anti-social elements and ''indulging'' in vote bank politics.

