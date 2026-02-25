India and Israel Forge 'Special Strategic Partnership'

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Israel are set to enhance their relations to a 'special strategic partnership' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit.

This upgraded partnership will focus on defense collaboration and advances in technology, marking a pivotal leap in bilateral cooperation between the nations.

Commencing Wednesday, Modi's visit will include discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the signing of memorandums of understanding to fortify ties.

