India and Israel Forge 'Special Strategic Partnership'

India and Israel will enhance their relations to a 'special strategic partnership' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, focusing on advanced defense collaboration and joint technological ventures. The partnership aims to strengthen bilateral ties built on years of trusted cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 01:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 01:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant diplomatic development, India and Israel are set to enhance their relations to a 'special strategic partnership' during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit.

This upgraded partnership will focus on defense collaboration and advances in technology, marking a pivotal leap in bilateral cooperation between the nations.

Commencing Wednesday, Modi's visit will include discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the signing of memorandums of understanding to fortify ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

