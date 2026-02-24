Putin Signals Nuclear Defense Stance amid Global Tensions
President Vladimir Putin highlighted Russia's nuclear defense strategy, emphasizing that any nuclear attack on Russian forces could have severe repercussions. His statement followed concerns from Russia's intelligence services about potential nuclear technology transfers to Ukraine. Russia revised its nuclear doctrine in 2024 to outline defensive usage scenarios.
President Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia's defensive stance on Wednesday, warning adversaries of the repercussions of any nuclear element attack on Russian forces. Speaking to the FSB, his words resonated amid mounting global security concerns.
This declaration followed the SVR foreign intelligence service's alert about potential nuclear technology transfers to Ukraine, heightening tensions in the region.
Russia's revised 2024 nuclear doctrine reinforces its view of nuclear weapons as a deterrent, specifying scenarios for their potential defensive deployment.
