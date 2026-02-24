President Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia's defensive stance on Wednesday, warning adversaries of the repercussions of any nuclear element attack on Russian forces. Speaking to the FSB, his words resonated amid mounting global security concerns.

This declaration followed the SVR foreign intelligence service's alert about potential nuclear technology transfers to Ukraine, heightening tensions in the region.

Russia's revised 2024 nuclear doctrine reinforces its view of nuclear weapons as a deterrent, specifying scenarios for their potential defensive deployment.

