The Supreme Divide: Trump's Tensions with the Justices

President Donald Trump faced a pivotal moment during his recent State of the Union address, greeting U.S. Supreme Court justices who had struck down his tariff policies.

The court's 6-3 decision last Friday, including rulings from conservative justices, incited Trump's ire, as he condemned the judges for defying partisan expectations.

Amidst political tensions, the scene highlighted the delicate balance justices maintain at such high-profile government events, underscoring their role in upholding judicial stability despite political divides.

(With inputs from agencies.)