The Supreme Divide: Trump's Tensions with the Justices

President Donald Trump's recent State of the Union address spotlighted tensions with the U.S. Supreme Court after a ruling against his tariff policies. Trump criticized conservative justices Roberts, Gorsuch, and Barrett for siding against him, while expressing appreciation for Kavanaugh. The address exemplified the unique ceremonial role justices play.

Updated: 25-02-2026 07:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 07:53 IST
President Donald Trump faced a pivotal moment during his recent State of the Union address, greeting U.S. Supreme Court justices who had struck down his tariff policies.

The court's 6-3 decision last Friday, including rulings from conservative justices, incited Trump's ire, as he condemned the judges for defying partisan expectations.

Amidst political tensions, the scene highlighted the delicate balance justices maintain at such high-profile government events, underscoring their role in upholding judicial stability despite political divides.

