Tensions Mount as Trump Criticizes Supreme Court Justices Over Tariff Ruling

President Donald Trump voiced his disappointment with the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down his tariff measures in a State of the Union address. Criticizing three conservative justices, Trump expressed dismay at their alignment with liberal counterparts. He proposed alternative legal pathways to enact similar tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 08:42 IST
In a State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision to overturn his tariff policies. The ruling, which saw conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett align with liberal members, was labeled by Trump as "disappointing."

Accusing the justices who opposed his tariffs of being "fools" and "lapdogs," Trump expressed particular shame in Gorsuch and Barrett, whom he had appointed. Despite extolling the virtues of alternative legal statutes, he condemned the court's decision, remarking on the possible influence of foreign interests.

Though he praised Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who sided with his stance, the customary attendance of justices at the address sent a message of stability amidst political tensions. Chief Justice Roberts, who has attended every address since his appointment, has questioned the tradition's relevance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

