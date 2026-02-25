Left Menu

Ravi Shastri Advocates for Team Shakeup: A Blessing Amid India's T20 Defeat

Former India coach Ravi Shastri sees the loss against South Africa in the Super 8s as a necessary wake-up call for India in the T20 World Cup. He suggests strategic changes, including bringing back Axar Patel as a key lineup addition. Both Shastri and Ricky Ponting advise on team composition changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:49 IST
Ravi Shastri Advocates for Team Shakeup: A Blessing Amid India's T20 Defeat
  • Country:
  • India

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has described the recent T20 World Cup defeat against South Africa as a needed jolt for the defending champions, suggesting the team use it as an opportunity to rethink their strategy. The loss, India's first in 12 matches, has prompted calls for introspection and a tactical reset.

Shastri specifically recommended the inclusion of more spin options, suggesting the return of vice-captain Axar Patel to the lineup. 'An additional spinner is crucial, especially under India's spin-friendly conditions,' Shastri stated, offering his insights on effective team composition for the upcoming crucial match against Zimbabwe.

Supporting Shastri's view, Australia cricket legend Ricky Ponting highlighted the importance of fielding the best possible XI. Ponting speculated that Axar Patel's absence against South Africa was linked to opposition strategies but emphasized the necessity of leveraging players like Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in spin-conducive environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
VVISM Unveils Cutting-Edge Apprenticeship Degree in AI and Cloud

VVISM Unveils Cutting-Edge Apprenticeship Degree in AI and Cloud

 India
2
Vikram Solar Secures Major 378.75 MW Module Order in Strategic Renewable Energy Project

Vikram Solar Secures Major 378.75 MW Module Order in Strategic Renewable Ene...

 India
3
Sasikala's Political Return Stirs Tamil Nadu's Political Waters

Sasikala's Political Return Stirs Tamil Nadu's Political Waters

 India
4
Military Influence Tightens as Retired General Set to Lead Myanmar's Parliament

Military Influence Tightens as Retired General Set to Lead Myanmar's Parliam...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026