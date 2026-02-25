Ravi Shastri Advocates for Team Shakeup: A Blessing Amid India's T20 Defeat

Former India coach Ravi Shastri has described the recent T20 World Cup defeat against South Africa as a needed jolt for the defending champions, suggesting the team use it as an opportunity to rethink their strategy. The loss, India's first in 12 matches, has prompted calls for introspection and a tactical reset.

Shastri specifically recommended the inclusion of more spin options, suggesting the return of vice-captain Axar Patel to the lineup. 'An additional spinner is crucial, especially under India's spin-friendly conditions,' Shastri stated, offering his insights on effective team composition for the upcoming crucial match against Zimbabwe.

Supporting Shastri's view, Australia cricket legend Ricky Ponting highlighted the importance of fielding the best possible XI. Ponting speculated that Axar Patel's absence against South Africa was linked to opposition strategies but emphasized the necessity of leveraging players like Patel and Kuldeep Yadav in spin-conducive environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)