Anti-Corruption Bureau Raids Jammu Residence

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched a significant operation on Wednesday against an alleged disproportionate assets case involving Vijay Choudhary, brother of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

ACB officials conducted early morning raids at Vijay Choudhary's residence in the Santokh Vihar–Kalochak area, scrutinizing assets reportedly inconsistent with his income.

Choudhary, an Inspector with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was transferred to Ladakh last September, but his financial dealings have remained under investigation, with ongoing searches shedding light on possible graft.