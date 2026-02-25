Left Menu

Anti-Corruption Bureau Raids Jammu Residence

The Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a search at the home of Vijay Choudhary, a police inspector and brother of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, in connection with a disproportionate assets investigation. The raid took place in Jammu's Santokh Vihar area and was ongoing at the time of reporting.

Updated: 25-02-2026 10:51 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) launched a significant operation on Wednesday against an alleged disproportionate assets case involving Vijay Choudhary, brother of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary.

ACB officials conducted early morning raids at Vijay Choudhary's residence in the Santokh Vihar–Kalochak area, scrutinizing assets reportedly inconsistent with his income.

Choudhary, an Inspector with the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was transferred to Ladakh last September, but his financial dealings have remained under investigation, with ongoing searches shedding light on possible graft.

