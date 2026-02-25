Left Menu

Arrest Made in Racial Abuse Case in Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested a woman for racial abuse and insulting language against three Northeast Indian neighbours in Malviya Nagar. Ruby Jain faces charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, following an altercation over repair work on February 20. The investigation is ongoing.

In a significant development, Delhi Police have apprehended a woman accused of racial abuse against her neighbors in the Malviya Nagar area, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Ruby Jain, allegedly directed derogatory comments toward three women from Arunachal Pradesh over a repair-related dispute.

The First Information Report (FIR) initially listed charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups. However, the investigation took a decisive turn with the invocation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case, now under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer, includes examining the involvement of a male suspect. Evidence from video recordings and witness statements played a crucial role in reaching this legal juncture, highlighting the racial undertones of the incident.

