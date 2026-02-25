Arrest Made in Racial Abuse Case in Delhi

In a significant development, Delhi Police have apprehended a woman accused of racial abuse against her neighbors in the Malviya Nagar area, officials confirmed on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Ruby Jain, allegedly directed derogatory comments toward three women from Arunachal Pradesh over a repair-related dispute.

The First Information Report (FIR) initially listed charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing criminal intimidation, insult to the modesty of women, and promoting enmity between groups. However, the investigation took a decisive turn with the invocation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The case, now under the supervision of an ACP-rank officer, includes examining the involvement of a male suspect. Evidence from video recordings and witness statements played a crucial role in reaching this legal juncture, highlighting the racial undertones of the incident.