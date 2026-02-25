Tributes Pour in for Veteran CPI Leader R Nallakannu at 101
R Nallakannu, a respected leader of the Communist Party of India and a freedom fighter, passed away at 101 due to age-related ailments. Chief Minister M K Stalin announced state honors for the funeral, highlighting Nallakannu's dedication to the communist and Dravidian ideologies and his lifelong service to the working class.
Veteran Communist Party of India leader and freedom fighter R Nallakannu passed away at a government hospital at the age of 101. He succumbed to age-related ailments despite receiving intensive care, hospital authorities confirmed. The respected Left leader had been under medical supervision since February 1.
Expressing his grief, Chief Minister M K Stalin hailed Nallakannu as a resilient fighter for national freedom and social change. Praising Nallakannu's commitment to communism and Dravidian ideologies, Stalin announced that full state honors would be accorded at the funeral.
Political leaders across the spectrum expressed their condolences, honoring his lifelong dedication to the welfare of the working class. Stalin remembered his fortune of awarding Nallakannu the 'Thagaisal Thamizhar' recognition. The memory of his tireless service will remain etched in the public consciousness.
