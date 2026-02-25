Political Tensions Rise Over Nehru Statue Demolition in Assam

A statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was demolished in Assam's Cachar district, provoking significant political outcry. The silent stance of the Assam government has drawn criticism, with Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi calling the incident an affront to Nehru's legacy as a freedom fighter and key architect of modern India.

The incident occurred at Pailapool market area under the jurisdiction of Lakhipur police station in the Barak valley between Monday and Tuesday night. One person has been apprehended, and the excavator used for the act has been seized by the police. CCTV footage from the Merchant Association captured the demolition by unidentified individuals using an excavator, according to Officer-in-Charge Sankar Dayal.

Congress leaders have filed complaints and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved, accusing the government of leniency. They suspect the attack was deliberately orchestrated to incite unrest before Assam's assembly elections. Numerous local groups have echoed these concerns, urging authorities to maintain peace as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)