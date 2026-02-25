Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Over Nehru Statue Demolition in Assam

In Assam's Cachar district, the demolition of Jawaharlal Nehru's statue by unknown miscreants has sparked political outrage. Congress leaders, accusing the government of leniency and silence, demand strict action. The incident is seen as an attempt to disrupt peace ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Silchar | Updated: 25-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 18:58 IST
Political Tensions Rise Over Nehru Statue Demolition in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was demolished in Assam's Cachar district, provoking significant political outcry. The silent stance of the Assam government has drawn criticism, with Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi calling the incident an affront to Nehru's legacy as a freedom fighter and key architect of modern India.

The incident occurred at Pailapool market area under the jurisdiction of Lakhipur police station in the Barak valley between Monday and Tuesday night. One person has been apprehended, and the excavator used for the act has been seized by the police. CCTV footage from the Merchant Association captured the demolition by unidentified individuals using an excavator, according to Officer-in-Charge Sankar Dayal.

Congress leaders have filed complaints and demanded the immediate arrest of those involved, accusing the government of leniency. They suspect the attack was deliberately orchestrated to incite unrest before Assam's assembly elections. Numerous local groups have echoed these concerns, urging authorities to maintain peace as elections approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

Legal Expert Arrested for Bomb Hoax to Halt Girlfriend's Job Interview

 India
2
New Era Begins: Bangladesh Appoints Central Bank Governor Amid Political Shift

New Era Begins: Bangladesh Appoints Central Bank Governor Amid Political Shi...

 Bangladesh
3
NBEMS Achieves Record-Breaking AI in Healthcare Live Stream

NBEMS Achieves Record-Breaking AI in Healthcare Live Stream

 India
4
Fugitive's Return: Arrest at Mangaluru Airport

Fugitive's Return: Arrest at Mangaluru Airport

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026