Satnam Singh Sandhu Joins India-Egypt Parliamentary Friendship Group

In a significant move to bolster international relations, Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu has been appointed to the 'India-Egypt Parliamentary Friendship Group'. This initiative, formed by the Union government, seeks to enhance both parliamentary and bilateral ties between the two ancient civilizations, India and Egypt.

The announcement came via an official communication from the Lok Sabha Secretariat, confirming Sandhu's nomination. Expressing gratitude, Sandhu emphasized the historical and strategic relations shared between the countries, while describing the appointment as an honor and responsibility.

India and Egypt have cultivated strong diplomatic relations, highlighted recently through significant advancements in trade, defense, energy, and technology partnerships. Economic exchanges are robust, with trade volumes reaching USD 6 billion and anticipated to grow further. Notably, Indian investments account for approximately USD 5 billion in Egypt, signaling considerable potential for future collaborations in various sectors.

