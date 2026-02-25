RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Rallies in Punjab for Centenary Celebrations
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Punjab to address gatherings of ex-servicemen and swayamsevaks, part of the RSS's centenary events. His itinerary includes events in Pathankot and Ludhiana, with tight security in place. He will meet with industrialists and other groups during this commemorative tour.
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday addressed ex-servicemen during his visit to Punjab. This marks part of his tour for the RSS's centennial celebrations. Additionally, Bhagwat spoke to a 'Yuva Goshti' of RSS swayamsevaks.
Arriving in Pathankot on Tuesday evening, the RSS Sarsanghchalak engaged in interactions scheduled for February 25. Security measures have been heightened due to his presence. More public addresses are planned in Ludhiana on Thursday, involving industrialists and diverse community members.
Bhagwat's visit forms part of a broader series of nationwide trips in recognition of the RSS's 100th anniversary. His itinerary underscores the organization's focus on diverse engagements across multiple states.