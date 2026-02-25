Left Menu

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Rallies in Punjab for Centenary Celebrations

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Punjab to address gatherings of ex-servicemen and swayamsevaks, part of the RSS's centenary events. His itinerary includes events in Pathankot and Ludhiana, with tight security in place. He will meet with industrialists and other groups during this commemorative tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathankot | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:41 IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Rallies in Punjab for Centenary Celebrations
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday addressed ex-servicemen during his visit to Punjab. This marks part of his tour for the RSS's centennial celebrations. Additionally, Bhagwat spoke to a 'Yuva Goshti' of RSS swayamsevaks.

Arriving in Pathankot on Tuesday evening, the RSS Sarsanghchalak engaged in interactions scheduled for February 25. Security measures have been heightened due to his presence. More public addresses are planned in Ludhiana on Thursday, involving industrialists and diverse community members.

Bhagwat's visit forms part of a broader series of nationwide trips in recognition of the RSS's 100th anniversary. His itinerary underscores the organization's focus on diverse engagements across multiple states.

TRENDING

1
India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace for the region: PM Modi.

India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durabl...

 Global
2
The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region: PM Modi in Knesset.

The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dial...

 Global
3
Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

 India
4
Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026