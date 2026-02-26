Chaos on Cuban Waters: Fatal Speedboat Clash Sparks Tensions
A deadly confrontation occurred as a Florida-based speedboat entered Cuban waters, resulting in four deaths and several injuries. This incident escalates existing tensions between Cuba and the U.S., particularly in light of U.S. actions against Venezuela. Cuba vows to protect its territorial sovereignty.
A grave incident unfolded as a Florida-based speedboat ventured into Cuban waters and exchanged gunfire with Cuban forces, leading to four fatalities and multiple injuries, according to Cuba's Interior Ministry.
The deceased were aboard the intruding speedboat, with six others injured and the Cuban commander of a border patrol boat also wounded. The wounded have been evacuated and are receiving medical care, the authorities confirmed.
This clash intensifies tensions between Cuba and the United States, which recently blocked oil shipments to the island, further straining the Communist regime in Havana. Washington's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has further escalated pressures. Stressing sovereignty, Cuba declared its commitment to defending its territorial integrity.
