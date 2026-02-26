Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Stance: North Korea's Future with the U.S. and South Korea

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, emphasized that future North Korea-U.S. relations hinge on U.S. actions. He ruled out talks with South Korea, labeling it a 'hostile enemy.' Meanwhile, a military parade marked North Korea's party congress, where Kim outlined nuclear and policy goals for the next five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 04:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 04:29 IST
Kim Jong Un's Stance: North Korea's Future with the U.S. and South Korea
Kim Jong Un

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, asserted that the direction of North Korea-U.S. relations rests solely on the United States' approach, excluding any discourse with South Korea, according to state media KCNA.

On the occasion of concluding the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party, North Korea showcased a military parade, where Kim outlined significant policy aims focused on augmenting its nuclear capabilities over the forthcoming five years.

Kim reiterated that should the U.S. revise its adversarial stance and acknowledge North Korea's position, bilateral relations could improve. However, he dismissed engagement with South Korea, branding it as a 'hostile enemy' and hinted at possible aggressive responses to South Korea's perceived provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Iran Navigate Nuclear Crossroads

High-Stakes Talks: U.S. and Iran Navigate Nuclear Crossroads

 Global
2
Court Overturns Trump's Third-Country Deportation Policy

Court Overturns Trump's Third-Country Deportation Policy

 Global
3
Galatasaray's Dramatic Victory Over Juventus in Champions League Thriller

Galatasaray's Dramatic Victory Over Juventus in Champions League Thriller

 Global
4
Tensions Flare as Cuban Soldiers Kill Four Aboard Florida Boat

Tensions Flare as Cuban Soldiers Kill Four Aboard Florida Boat

 Cuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026