Kim Jong Un's Stance: North Korea's Future with the U.S. and South Korea

North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, asserted that the direction of North Korea-U.S. relations rests solely on the United States' approach, excluding any discourse with South Korea, according to state media KCNA.

On the occasion of concluding the Ninth Congress of the ruling Workers' Party, North Korea showcased a military parade, where Kim outlined significant policy aims focused on augmenting its nuclear capabilities over the forthcoming five years.

Kim reiterated that should the U.S. revise its adversarial stance and acknowledge North Korea's position, bilateral relations could improve. However, he dismissed engagement with South Korea, branding it as a 'hostile enemy' and hinted at possible aggressive responses to South Korea's perceived provocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)