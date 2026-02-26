Sasikala's Ambitious Political Comeback: New Party to Shape 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala announced on Thursday that the name of her new political party would be released within the week, signifying her return to politics after a nine-year hiatus. The decision marks a strategic move ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, hinted to potentially sway results.

This announcement followed her unveiling of a new party flag at a public gathering in the Ramanathapuram district, coinciding with the 78th birth anniversary of the late J Jayalalithaa, with whom Sasikala was closely associated. At Chennai airport, Sasikala expressed confidence in reaching the electorate smoothly, despite facing time constraints before the polls.

The new party's flag features significant Dravidian icons and symbolizes Sasikala's resolve to challenge both the ruling DMK and her former party, the AIADMK. Despite her current legal restrictions, Sasikala vows her party will actively participate in the 2026 democratic process, aiming to make a decisive impact.