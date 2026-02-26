Left Menu

Sasikala's Ambitious Political Comeback: New Party to Shape 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections

V K Sasikala, expelled AIADMK leader, announced plans to launch a new political party, aiming to influence the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Despite legal limitations barring her from contesting until 2027, Sasikala is determined to field candidates. The party name will be revealed soon with alliance talks underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-02-2026 12:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 12:28 IST
Sasikala's Ambitious Political Comeback: New Party to Shape 2026 Tamil Nadu Elections
Sasikala
  • Country:
  • India

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala announced on Thursday that the name of her new political party would be released within the week, signifying her return to politics after a nine-year hiatus. The decision marks a strategic move ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, hinted to potentially sway results.

This announcement followed her unveiling of a new party flag at a public gathering in the Ramanathapuram district, coinciding with the 78th birth anniversary of the late J Jayalalithaa, with whom Sasikala was closely associated. At Chennai airport, Sasikala expressed confidence in reaching the electorate smoothly, despite facing time constraints before the polls.

The new party's flag features significant Dravidian icons and symbolizes Sasikala's resolve to challenge both the ruling DMK and her former party, the AIADMK. Despite her current legal restrictions, Sasikala vows her party will actively participate in the 2026 democratic process, aiming to make a decisive impact.

TRENDING

1
Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong Court Overturns Fraud Conviction of Pro-Democracy Tycoon Jimmy Lai

 Global
2
Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

Digital Platforms Called to Uphold Online Safety and Trust

 India
3
Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

Iran's Supreme Leader Bans Nuclear Weapons in Historic Decree

 United Arab Emirates
4
Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

Hong Kong Court Targets Activist's Family in Unprecedented Move

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026