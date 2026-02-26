Tug of War: MVA's Lone Rajya Sabha Seat Up for Grabs

The struggle among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance partners over the coveted lone Rajya Sabha seat from Maharashtra intensifies as the Congress asserts its national status to claim the position. Despite its coalition partner Shiv Sena's earlier contention for the same seat, Congress leaders continue to push their agenda.

A meeting of senior MVA leaders including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) officials was convened to discuss potential candidates. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar expressed confidence in an amicable resolution, emphasizing dialogue's role in reaching consensus before the March 5 nomination deadline.

With the upcoming end of several Rajya Sabha stints, including those of prominent figures like Sharad Pawar and Priyanka Chaturvedi, the Shiv Sena's backing further complicates matters. Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray emphasized his party's majority in the assembly as justification for their claim, seeking resolution through alliance talks.