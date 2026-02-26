EU Court Condemns Hungary Over Klubradio License Denial

The European Union's top court has ruled against Hungary, declaring the country's failure to renew Klubradio's broadcasting license as a violation of EU law. Klubradio, a significant independent broadcasting entity known for its critical viewpoint on government policies, was compelled to shift to online-only operations in February 2021.

The refusal to renew the license has sparked another point of contention between the EU and Hungary, with the European Commission previously taking legal action against the nation in July 2022. The move by Hungary is seen by critics as another step in Prime Minister Viktor Orban's systematic transformation of the media landscape.

Under Orban's nationalistic regime, media channels have continually come under government influence, raising accusations from the EU and democracy advocates regarding the erosion of press freedoms. These developments have contributed to Hungary's notable drop in the World Press Freedom Index, from 23rd in 2010 to 68th in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)