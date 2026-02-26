Gehlot Challenges Modi on Welfare Scheme Changes in Rajasthan

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has voiced his concerns to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the alleged dilution of public welfare schemes initiated by the previous Congress government. Ahead of Modi's proposed visit to Ajmer, Gehlot penned a letter urging the restoration of these vital programs.

Gehlot noted that during a speech in Chittorgarh last October, Modi had assured that no welfare schemes would be discontinued if the BJP assumed power in Rajasthan. However, the Congress leader claims that flagship initiatives like the Right to Health Act and the Indira Rasoi Yojana have either been stalled or altered.

In addition, Gehlot highlighted issues with delayed payments under health insurance schemes and changes to the free electricity scheme. He also pointed out the cessation of key infrastructure projects in cities like Jaipur and Jodhpur that remain incomplete despite nearing completion.

(With inputs from agencies.)