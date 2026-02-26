Uttarakhand CM Accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'Appeasement Politics'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken a direct swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of engaging in 'appeasement politics'. According to Dhami, Gandhi selectively invites people to his 'palace' based on their name changes.

In a pointed address at the inauguration of the Nayar Valley Adventure Festival in Pauri, Dhami referenced a notable incident involving gym owner Deepak Kumar. Kumar, who gained attention as 'Mohammad Deepak', met Gandhi after confronting Bajrang Dal activists in Kotdwar.

Dhami questioned why Gandhi remains silent on critical issues facing Muslim women, such as triple talaq and polygamy. He praised the Uniform Civil Code for liberating women from outdated practices, asserting that such political strategies would not succeed in 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)