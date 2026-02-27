Melania Trump is set to make history on Monday by becoming the first spouse of a sitting world leader to chair a meeting of the 15-member United Nations Security Council. As the U.S. assumes the rotating presidency of the council, the first lady will spotlight education's role in fostering tolerance and global peace.

This significant event underscores the United States' complex relationship with the UN, especially under President Donald Trump's administration. Despite previous criticisms of the global body, a recent statement from a UN spokesperson notes this meeting reflects America's recognition of the Security Council's importance.

President Trump's evolving approach includes strengthening the UN while addressing American financial commitments. With substantial arrears in UN dues, Trump's earlier stance of cutting contributions heavily contrasts with his recent tone at the Board of Peace, emphasizing cooperation and fiscal support for the UN.

(With inputs from agencies.)