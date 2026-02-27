High-Stakes Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Set to Resume
Iran anticipates resuming nuclear talks with the U.S. shortly, marking a pivotal moment in their negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi highlighted clear demands for sanction relief as both parties consult their capitals post-recent discussions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:13 IST
The Iranian government is preparing for the next round of nuclear talks with the United States, expected to commence in under a week, following substantial exchanges between the two nations.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that Tehran has clearly communicated its demands for the lifting of economic sanctions during these discussions.
Both Iran and the U.S. are currently in consultation with their respective capitals, Araqchi told state television on Thursday.
ALSO READ
Master Negotiator: Abbas Araqchi's Diplomatic Prowess Amid Tensions
Japanese National's Detention in Tehran Sparks Diplomatic Tensions
Trump's Bold Initiative: Reimagining Washington Dulles International
Tehran & Washington: Negotiating Under Tension
Diplomacy Over Conflict: Trump's Stance on Tehran