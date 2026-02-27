Left Menu

High-Stakes Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Set to Resume

Iran anticipates resuming nuclear talks with the U.S. shortly, marking a pivotal moment in their negotiations. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi highlighted clear demands for sanction relief as both parties consult their capitals post-recent discussions.

The Iranian government is preparing for the next round of nuclear talks with the United States, expected to commence in under a week, following substantial exchanges between the two nations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that Tehran has clearly communicated its demands for the lifting of economic sanctions during these discussions.

Both Iran and the U.S. are currently in consultation with their respective capitals, Araqchi told state television on Thursday.

