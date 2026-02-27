Mysterious Gas Leak Hospitalizes Five in Raoji Bazaar

In a late Thursday night incident, five individuals were hospitalized after a gas leaked from a cylinder that was being dismantled by a scrap dealer in Raoji Bazaar. The panic ensued as nearby residents reported breathing difficulties, prompting immediate emergency response.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Disesh Aggarwal confirmed that the leak occurred while the dealer cut the cylinder, which led to the health crisis. Despite the uncertainty of the gas's identity, emergency steps were taken to contain the leak and stabilize the situation promptly.

Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. Madhav Hasani, assured that the condition of the hospitalized individuals is stable, bringing some relief to the community shaken by the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)