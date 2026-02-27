Left Menu

English Premier League Sets Sights on Global Streaming Expansion

The English Premier League plans to introduce its own streaming service in Singapore, named Premier League +, for the 2026-2027 season. CEO Richard Masters highlighted the potential global expansion of this direct-to-consumer service, which complements existing broadcast agreements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:24 IST
English Premier League Sets Sights on Global Streaming Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The English Premier League, the most popular club football competition globally, is set to make a digital leap with the introduction of a direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore. Named Premier League +, this service is slated for a 2026-2027 season launch, as reported by the Financial Times at the FT Business of Football Summit.

This initiative is a collaboration with StarHub, the league's broadcast partner in Singapore, marking the first instance where the league offers its own streaming platform. Currently, Premier League matches are accessible through multiple platforms, but this service signifies an innovative business model.

While CEO Richard Masters emphasized that traditional broadcaster deals, like the one with Sky Sports in the UK, remain fundamental, he noted that managing their own platform offers strategic control and optionality in varied markets. Premier League's plans for global adaptation are under consideration, with further details on Premier League + to be shared in due course.

TRENDING

1
USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

USITC Investigates Impact of Revoking China's Trade Status

 Global
2
IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

IRS Taxpayer Data Breach Sparks Legal Battle

 United States
3
Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Argentina

Historic Trade Bloc: Mercosur's Breakthrough Deal Ratified by Uruguay and Ar...

 Global
4
Mexico and U.S. Collaborate to Combat Transnational Financial Crimes

Mexico and U.S. Collaborate to Combat Transnational Financial Crimes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026