English Premier League Sets Sights on Global Streaming Expansion

The English Premier League, the most popular club football competition globally, is set to make a digital leap with the introduction of a direct-to-consumer streaming service in Singapore. Named Premier League +, this service is slated for a 2026-2027 season launch, as reported by the Financial Times at the FT Business of Football Summit.

This initiative is a collaboration with StarHub, the league's broadcast partner in Singapore, marking the first instance where the league offers its own streaming platform. Currently, Premier League matches are accessible through multiple platforms, but this service signifies an innovative business model.

While CEO Richard Masters emphasized that traditional broadcaster deals, like the one with Sky Sports in the UK, remain fundamental, he noted that managing their own platform offers strategic control and optionality in varied markets. Premier League's plans for global adaptation are under consideration, with further details on Premier League + to be shared in due course.