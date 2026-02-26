High-Stakes Diplomacy: U.S.-Cuba Meeting Sparks Speculation

U.S. officials associated with Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly engaged with Raul Guillermo Rodriguez Castro, the grandson of former Cuban leader Raul Castro, as per a Miami Herald report. The meeting took place at a regional Caribbean Community conference in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Raul Castro, a pivotal figure in Cuba's 1959 revolution and former president, has been instrumental in preserving Cuban socialism. His grandson's meeting with U.S. officials has stirred intrigue, though Rubio himself has not confirmed involvement in these "discussions about the future," as described by a previous Axios report.

The reported engagement has yet to elicit an official response from the U.S. State Department or Cuba's foreign ministry. Secretary Rubio remained tight-lipped about specific meetings but emphasized openness to dialogue if the Cuban side shared constructive information. Cuban authorities were slated to provide a media briefing later in the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)