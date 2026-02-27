Nigeria's 2027 Elections Scheduled Ahead of Ramadan

Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission has announced that the 2027 elections will occur earlier than originally scheduled, now set for January 16 and February 6. The shift aims to prevent conflicts with Ramadan, showcasing sensitivity to the country's religious demographics.

The presidential election, initially planned for February 20, will now take place on January 16, 2027. The Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will happen on February 6 instead of the previously selected March 6.

President Bola Tinubu has declared his intention to seek a second term. Campaigns for the presidential and parliamentary elections will kick off in August, running until just 24 hours before the voting commences.