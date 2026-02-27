Left Menu

Rappers, Rebels and Veterans: Nepal's Race for Prime Minister

Nepal is set for a crucial election with three key contenders: Balendra Shah, a former rapper and current front-runner; Gagan Thapa, leader of the Nepali Congress; and Khadga Prasad Oli, a veteran communist politician. The election follows youth-led protests against corruption and governmental privilege.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-02-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 12:04 IST
Nepal is on the cusp of a pivotal national election, with three prominent figures vying for the post of prime minister as the country grapples with ongoing political instability. The candidates include Balendra Shah, a former rapper and popular figure during the campaign, Gagan Thapa, a newly emerged leader of the Nepali Congress, and Khadga Prasad Oli, a veteran communist leader.

The election comes in the wake of last year's youth-led protests, which toppled Oli's former government and highlighted frustrations with corruption and lack of opportunity among the younger Nepali populace. Nepalese voters, motivated by a desire for reform, are now preparing to select members of the powerful House of Representatives.

As the campaign unfolds, each candidate presents unique visions for the nation's future. Shah champions education and health access for the impoverished, while Thapa prioritizes eradicating corruption and government accountability. Conversely, Oli emphasizes the necessity for stable policies to ensure economic growth. The outcome will impact Nepal's position between influential neighbors India and China.

