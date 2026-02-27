Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: Bomb Hurled at Activist's Home

An explosive attack targeted the house of a KSU activist in Thodannur after Health Minister Veena George was allegedly injured amid a protest. Police suspect a country-made bomb was used. Local leaders blame CPI(M) for inciting violence. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An explosive device was thrown at the residence of a KSU activist in Thodannur, following the arrest of the activist related to an incident involving Health Minister Veena George, police reported.

The attack damaged the activist's home. Police suspect two masked individuals used a country-made bomb.

The incident has ignited accusations between local political parties, with Congress leaders pointing fingers at CPI(M) for fostering a violent atmosphere.

