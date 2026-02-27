Victory and Vindication: Celebrations as Kejriwal Cleared of Charges

In a turn of events that sparked celebrations, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was cleared of charges in an excise policy-related corruption case. The dismissal of the high-profile case resulted in a jubilant atmosphere on Firoz Shah Road.

Aam Aadmi Party workers distributed sweets and danced to the beat of drums. Party leaders were vocal in their support, declaring the day a victory for truth and honesty. Kejriwal, emotional, addressed the media, labeling the case against him a significant political conspiracy.

The court dismissed charges against Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, citing insufficient evidence. Special Judge Jitendra Singh highlighted gaps in the CBI chargesheet, adding momentum to AAP's celebrations and claims of integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)