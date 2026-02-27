Left Menu

Victory and Vindication: Celebrations as Kejriwal Cleared of Charges

The dismissal of an excise case against former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal led to jubilant celebrations at his residence, marking a significant political victory for the Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal declared the case the 'biggest political conspiracy' in Independent India, reflecting broader political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:37 IST
Victory and Vindication: Celebrations as Kejriwal Cleared of Charges
celebration
  • Country:
  • India

In a turn of events that sparked celebrations, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was cleared of charges in an excise policy-related corruption case. The dismissal of the high-profile case resulted in a jubilant atmosphere on Firoz Shah Road.

Aam Aadmi Party workers distributed sweets and danced to the beat of drums. Party leaders were vocal in their support, declaring the day a victory for truth and honesty. Kejriwal, emotional, addressed the media, labeling the case against him a significant political conspiracy.

The court dismissed charges against Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, citing insufficient evidence. Special Judge Jitendra Singh highlighted gaps in the CBI chargesheet, adding momentum to AAP's celebrations and claims of integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

CSL Launches New Era with ASTDS 70-Tonne Bollard Pull Tugs

 India
2
Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

Kabul in Chaos: Pakistani Air Strikes Ignite Escalating Conflict

 Global
3
Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, comfortably crossing USD 4 trillion-mark: CEA Nageswaran.

Based on current indicators, nominal GDP growth would be close to 11 pc, com...

 Global
4
Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

Maruti Suzuki's Small-Town NEXA Expansion: 700 Premium Outlets by 2031

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s Energy Revolution Lights Homes While Emissions Quietly Rise

Why Children in Northern Rwanda Are Still Stunted Despite Green Fields

Germany’s Flood Risk Grows as Development Spreads into Hazard Zones

Unequal Laws and Weak Enforcement Still Limit Women’s Work Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026