Texas GOP Showdown: Cornyn vs. Paxton in Fierce Battle for Senate Seat

A Republican primary in Texas has set the stage for a high-stakes battle for one of the GOP's previously secure Senate seats. Veteran Senator John Cornyn warns that former state Attorney General Ken Paxton's candidacy could spell doom for Republican control, as polls show Paxton in the lead despite his scandal-ridden past.

Cornyn, a long-serving conservative lawmaker, is trailing Paxton, a Trump-aligned populist whose legal challenges have energized the party's base. However, analysts suggest Paxton's controversial history could hinder his chances in the general election, putting the Republican stronghold at risk and sparking fears of an 'electoral massacre.'

As campaign efforts ramp up ahead of the critical primary, Cornyn emphasizes integrity, while Paxton rides on his unwavering conservative stance. Trump's looming endorsement could tilt the scales, amidst evolving Texas Republican politics driven by hardline ideologies, reflecting broader trends within the party.