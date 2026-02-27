Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Indian Consul General Meets Shanghai Mayor

The Indian Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, met with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng to discuss bilateral relations and cooperation in multilateral frameworks. The meeting followed Prime Minister Modi's visit to China, highlighting resumed air links and progress in Sino-Indian relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The Indian Consul General in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, engaged in a diplomatic meeting with Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng on Friday, discussing the future of Sino-Indian relations and multilateral cooperation.

Mathur expressed satisfaction with the ongoing improvement in bilateral ties, citing the resumed air connectivity between Shanghai and India as a positive outcome of recent dialogue. This follows Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to China for the Tianjin SCO Summit in August.

Shanghai Mayor Gong Zheng highlighted his approval of the strengthened relations, particularly within the frameworks of the SCO and BRICS. The Indian consulate conveyed hopes for continued progress and mutual benefits, as India is set to host the Leaders' Summit this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

