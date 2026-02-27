Left Menu

Congress Leaders Defend Kejriwal and Criticize BJP's Vendetta Politics

Congress leaders Manish Tewari and Margaret Alva have congratulated former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his acquittal in the controversial liquor policy case. Their remarks criticize BJP’s alleged 'politics of vendetta', suggesting that legal actions against AAP are doomed to falter due to forthcoming elections.

  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Margaret Alva extended their congratulations to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his acquittal in the liquor policy case.

The Congress leaders did not shy away from severely critiquing the BJP's alleged politics of vendetta, accusing the ruling party of wielding false cases against opposition figures.

The remarks follow a Delhi court's decision to dismiss charges against Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others, finding no evidence of conspiracy in the policy. This decision emerged amid ongoing political tension ahead of key state elections.

