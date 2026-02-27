Congress Leaders Defend Kejriwal and Criticize BJP's Vendetta Politics

In a significant development, Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Margaret Alva extended their congratulations to former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal following his acquittal in the liquor policy case.

The Congress leaders did not shy away from severely critiquing the BJP's alleged politics of vendetta, accusing the ruling party of wielding false cases against opposition figures.

The remarks follow a Delhi court's decision to dismiss charges against Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and others, finding no evidence of conspiracy in the policy. This decision emerged amid ongoing political tension ahead of key state elections.