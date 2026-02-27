Political Chameleons: The Tale of Party-Switching Chief Ministers

In India's vibrant political landscape, several former chief ministers have embarked on intriguing journeys of party-switching.

Among them, three-time Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam recently joined arch-rival DMK, following others like Pema Khandu and Bansi Lal who managed to regain their top posts after crossing the political divide.

Across states like Goa, Karnataka, and Uttarakhand, political veterans have aligned with new parties, often forming their own outfits in pursuit of power. This reflects a broader trend of strategic realignment that continues to shape Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)