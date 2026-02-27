Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam praises CM Stalin, expresses happiness in joining DMK.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-02-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 10:38 IST
Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam praises CM Stalin, expresses happiness in joining DMK.
Expelled AIADMK leader, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam joins DMK in CM Stalin's presence.
Ex-CM O Panneerselvam hits out at AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami as 'autocrat, arrogant.'
Ex-CM O Panneerselvam says AIADMK chief Palaniswami has created a situation of 'no-victory' for AIADMK.