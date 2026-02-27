O Panneerselvam's Political Shift: From AIADMK to DMK

In a significant political shift, O Panneerselvam, a veteran AIADMK leader, has chosen to join the ruling DMK after half a century with the AIADMK. This decision has sparked widespread criticism from expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who referred to the DMK as an 'evil force' in Tamil Nadu politics.

Panneerselvam's move follows years of internal conflicts within the AIADMK, particularly with Edappadi K Palaniswami. A senior BJP leader speculates that AIADMK's unwillingness to re-admit him, coupled with an alliance with T T V Dhinakaran's AMMK, might have influenced his decision.

While some, like Thol Thirumavalavan of VCK, praised Panneerselvam's decision, others, including BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan, criticized him for betraying Jayalalithaa's legacy. The move has stirred discussions on social media, with many perceiving it as a political maneuver driven by necessity rather than conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)